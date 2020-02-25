2-guys-determined-as-folks-of-fascination-in-relationship-to-lindsay-murder

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) — Tulare County sheriff’s deputies have discovered two people today of desire in connection to a murder in Lindsay previously this month.

A gentleman was observed shot to dying within a home on Avenue 256 on February 4.

Detectives are now searching for 29-calendar year-old Javier Ibarra of Visalia, and 19-yr-previous Roman Salcedo of Visalia.

If you know their whereabouts, you are asked to phone the Tulare County Sheriff’s Business office.