2 Hawaii National Guard members tested positive for COVID-19

Two Hawaii National Guard personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Defense said today.

People have not been a part of the COVID-19 Guard activation or the Joint Task Force supporting various missions throughout the State.

One is an Air Guard member who has a full-time civilian job. “This airman has not interacted with any other Air Guards since the unit of February drill assembly,” state DOD said in a release. “The aviator is now forty, controlled by medical providers and has very mild symptoms.”

The second individual is a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard who worked full-time for the Guard and began teleworking in mid-March, the release said.

This soldier had no interaction with Guardian coworkers and is also isolated in quarantine, being monitored by a medical provider and is also in good condition, according to the DOD state.

“The Hawaii National Guard is a big ‘Ohana and it hurts us when two of our own tested positive during this unprecedented time,” said Col. Stephen F. Logan, Deputy Deputy General, Hawaii National Guard. “We will support these two guards and their families during this time of need.”

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.