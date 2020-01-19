2 horses euthanized in 2 days after being injured in Santa Anita park

ARCADIA, California (KABC) – Another racehorse died on Saturday in Santa Anita Park, making it the second horse to be euthanized in the park in two days.

The 5-year-old gelding, Incontainable, was “humanely euthanized” after suffering a fractured right ankle, according to an alert on the circuit’s website.

Another horse, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss, was also euthanized on Friday after fracturing his right front ankle during a race, bringing the total number of deaths on horseback to 41 since December 2018.

They marked the 2nd and 3rd deaths in the park’s last racing season.

The season opened at the end of last month with the announcement of the death of a 3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward after being injured in training.

