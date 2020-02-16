[2-hospitalized-after-crash-at-sarasota-parking-garage]

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been hospitalized after a single-car crash at a Sarasota parking garage.
According to police, the northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue parking garage, the alleyway between the Art Ovation Hotel, the Autograph Collection parking garage and a section of North Palm Avenue have been closed due to the crash.
Police say the driver and a pedestrian were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
No other information has been released at this time.
No other information has been released at this time.
