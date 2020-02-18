[2 hurt immediately after a car or truck crashed into a developing in southern Minneapolis – Up Information Details]

%MINIFYHTMLe7b61dbcaa7d987aec33b6a0c9687b7d11%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – Two persons ended up hurt Tuesday early morning following a motor vehicle crashed into a setting up in southern Minneapolis.
The incident occurred at the intersection of East Lake Avenue and 12th Avenue South in the city's Phillips neighborhood. The car crashed into a corner making, exploded as a result of the glass home windows.
The Minneapolis Law enforcement Department says the two victims were taken to a regional hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear if they ended up inside of or outside the house the setting up when the incident occurred.
The extent of destruction to the setting up continues to be unidentified. The incident is below investigation.