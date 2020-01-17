2 in 5 brothers recover from being shot at West Garfield Park hair salon

CHICAGO – Two young brothers are among five recovering after being killed in a hair salon in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.

As of Friday morning, the five victims remain in critical but stable condition.

Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and Michael Smith, 12, were at the hair salon. The boy’s mother said her youngest son was shot three times.

Chicago police said two men shot the Gotcha Faded hair salon.

Police said two men entered the crowded store, then got out, pointed guns at the door, and just started shooting.

“They came out of the barbershop. Then they pointed a gun at the barber shop and started shooting several times,” said Chicago Police Department deputy chief Ernest Cato.

Three boys, aged 11, 12 and 16, were hit by bullets and two other men were also injured.

Cierra Mobley, the mother of two of the boys, is still incredulous.

“This is their first visit to the hair salon and it’s somewhere they really wanted to go. They were only there for about an hour before I got this call,” said Mobley.

Mobley said that Lorenzo had surgery on Thursday evening.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Chicago police also said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm. He took himself to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A 40-year-old man is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the thigh.

The corner hair salon is a popular spot for families and kids in the neighborhood.

Client Nicky Triplet said, “The kids are still having their hair cut. Three kids got shot? It’s, it’s … it’s crazy.”

Police said detectives are studying the video of the hair salon and surrounding blocks, trying to identify the gunmen. The reason for the shooting is unclear.

