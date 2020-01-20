2 indicted for disaster relief fraud for Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (AP) – Two women in Florida have been accused of lying separately about the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the prosecutor said this week.

Bernita Willette Carswell, 36, of Jacksonville and Deannajo White, 39, of Suwannee County, has been charged with disaster relief fraud charges. They are in the federal prison for up to 30 years.

Both women, according to indictments, falsified records of their primary homes when they submitted applications for assistance to the Federal Agency for Civil Protection.

Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, causing damage of around $ 50 billion across the state.

The Florida Central District Attorney’s Office is following the cases.

A telephone message asking for a statement from the federal defense lawyer, who represents both women, was not immediately returned.

