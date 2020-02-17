[2-injured-after-explosion,-fire-involving-car-in-northdale]

NORTHDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been injured after some type of explosion occurred while they worked on a car at their home in Northdale.
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a 911 call was placed around 2: 50 p.m. while the two men were working on a vehicle at their home near 4500 Netherwood Drive for an explosion.
The witness told dispatch it appeared the two men were trying to fill the car with gasoline.
When HCFR arrived at the scene, the fire was out, however, one of the men received traumatic injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. The other man had burns on his hands and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
An investigation is now underway for the cause of the fire and explosion.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
