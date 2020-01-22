2 inmates killed in Mississippi prison

January 22 (UPI) – Two inmates were killed in a fight in a Mississippi prison. The number of violent deaths in the state correctional facility increased to seven in less than a month.

The Mississippi Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday that the two inmates had died of injuries as a result of injuries suffered by state crime Monday night in a fight at the Mississippi State Prison in Parchman, about 130 miles north of Jackson.

Prison officials said they opened an investigation into the deaths and found that they had nothing to do with the recent series of murders in the prison system.

“The security of Parchman’s personnel and prisoners is a top priority for us, and we are working hard to restore and maintain order,” said Tommy Taylor, interim commissioner for the Mississippi Department of Justice. “We believe that the motivation behind this recent argument is limited to these new tragic circumstances. The environment that makes such violence possible must be addressed quickly, and we are determined to change it.”

Two inmates were killed in Parchman last night. At this moment, it appears to be an isolated case, not a continuation of the recent retaliation. The Parchman chaplain has addressed the next of kin. – MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 21, 2020

One of the victims of Monday’s fight was 35-year-old Timothy Hudspeth, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a criminal in April 2018 for possession of a firearm, the correction department said.

The two victims are the sixth and seventh violent deaths in a Mississippi correctional facility since December 29, WJTV reported. They also follow the death of inmate Gabriel Carmen, 31, who was found hanged at the Parchman facility on Saturday.

The recent deaths are also due to a lawsuit filed by musician Jay-Z against Mississippi prison officials Wednesday for failing to contain violence in their facilities.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said in a statement Tuesday that he was working “around the clock” with local officials to prevent future deaths in the prison system.

“There is still a lot to do here,” he said. “We (the Correction Department) asked to provide the public with as much information as possible as quickly as possible. Transparency is the first step.”