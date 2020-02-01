2 killed, 1 injured in the shooting after the funeral of Florida – Boston Herald

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Gunfire broke out after a funeral Saturday in Florida, where a teenager and a man were killed and another person was injured, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting took place shortly after 2.30 pm at the Victory City Church. They said that a 15-year-old boy and 47-year-old Royce Freeman died on the spot. The teen’s name was not immediately released.

Police initially said that a woman and a teenager had also been injured, but later on a Sunday evening issued a statement that the young man was being shot at another location on Riviera Beach. The woman, whose name the police did not release immediately, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the police said. No arrests were announced from late Saturday.

Police said that listening equipment in the area that detected the sound of gunshots counted 13 fired rounds.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer was also present, he said.

He said the guards and the police officer left after the service when there were only a few people left behind in the area. He said that when a fight across the church broke out and the shooting broke out; the police also said the shooting did not take place in the cemetery. He said that none of the victims are members of the church and that no one has been injured on his property. He gave no further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated incident and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” Lupoe said.

The police echoed the pastor’s statement and said the victims and the shooter knew each other and the police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between family members of the deceased.

“The shooting was not a random act of violence,” said police spokesman AJ Walker in the statement.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.