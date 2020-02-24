2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Adelanto house, officials say

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) — Two individuals have been killed and a third was injured in a taking pictures at a dwelling in Adelanto, officials say.

The shooting was noted Sunday all-around eight: 30 a.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Chamberlaine Way.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to the household and uncovered 3 people today had been shot. Two of them were being pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating and no further more aspects have been right away available.

Building: This tale will be up to date as additional information will become obtainable.

