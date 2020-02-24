2-killed,-1-wounded-in-shooting-at-adelanto-house,-officials-say

KABC
ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) — Two individuals have been killed and a third was injured in a taking pictures at a dwelling in Adelanto, officials say.
The shooting was noted Sunday all-around eight: 30 a.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Chamberlaine Way.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to the household and uncovered 3 people today had been shot. Two of them were being pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating and no further more aspects have been right away available.
Building: This tale will be up to date as additional information will become obtainable.
