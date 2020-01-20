2 killed, 15 injured in shooting outside the Kansas City – Boston Herald bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – An armed guard shot and killed a man suspected of having shot a woman and injuring 15 more people outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, police said Monday.

A motive for the attack shortly before midnight Sunday outside 9ine Ultra Lounge was not immediately clear.

Kansas City Police Capt. David Jackson told reporters that responding officers found “a chaotic scene”. A man and a woman were killed and the police believe the shooter is the deceased man, Jackson said. It was not clear whether the shooter was aimed at someone in particular, he said.

A police spokesman said a shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation indicates that an armed guard killed the shooter, Jackson said.

At least 15 went to hospitals with injuries related to the shooting, police said. It is unclear whether all the injured victims have sustained gunshot wounds. At least three people are in critical condition, the police said.

Two people were also shot and killed at the end of Sunday in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The suspected shooter was still on the loose Monday, the police said.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page advertised Sunday night for the “Sold Out Sunday” event, which seemed to be a celebration of the Chiefs of Kansas City. The Chiefs – seen on the event illustrations – beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It just made such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on the spot, referring to the victory. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about these kinds of tragedies on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”