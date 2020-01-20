2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club – Boston Herald

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Two people were killed and at least five were injured when someone opened fire during a fight at a concert in San Antonio, Texas, and the police hunted the shooter who fled the scene.

Officers were summoned shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and a bar along the Museum Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk, police said. It was not the only recording at an entertainment location on Sunday evening. Two people were shot and killed and at least 15 were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, just before midnight. The police believe the shooter is one of the two killed.

In Texas, a fight broke out at the club and a person pulled a gun and started shooting, said San Antonio police chief William McManus. One victim died on the spot and another six were taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead shortly after arrival.

The victims are not identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old man. He said preliminary information indicates that the people shot were all patrons rather than personnel.

McManus said he is convinced that a suspect will soon be identified and arrested. No further information was immediately available.

A Facebook event removed since then indicated that the Sunday night concert at the Ventura was ‘Living the DREAM’, a showcase with multiple artists. Advertisements for the concert were also placed on websites for local events and social media pages of artists. An email to the apparent promoters was not immediately returned.