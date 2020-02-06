2 killed in derailment of high-speed trains in Italy

A high-speed train derailed in northern Italy before Thursday’s break on the heavily used Milan-Bologna line, with the engine fully detached and blazing 100 meters before it hit a neighboring track in a train service car.

Two train workers were killed and 28 people were injured, the authorities said.

The Freccia Rossa state train got off track in the Italian countryside at around 5.30 a.m. while traveling at nearly 300 miles an hour, head of civil protection, Angelo Borrelli, told state radio.

Girolamo Fabiano, a railway police officer, said that the track had been worked on at night. But he said it was unclear whether that was a factor in the crash, the cause of which was being investigated by prosecutors and rail experts.

State Railways said the two fatalities were train engineers. Prefect Marcello Cardona said that another railway worker, part of the cleaning staff, was seriously injured. One passenger was seriously injured and 26 other passengers suffered less serious injury, the authorities said.

“The motor car continued to drive at 100 meters at high speed,” Cardona told reporters at the site of the crash, near the town of Ospedaletto Lodigiano.

In addition to hitting the isolated work car, the derailed motor ran past an empty railway building on its runaway path, and missed it closely.

Scattered passengers on the early morning commute

Authorities said the crash occurred about 20 minutes after the train left Milan in a southerly direction to Bologna.

“The motor car derailed, loosened completely and went on,” Girolamo Fabiano, a railroad police officer, told the state radio. “Then the second car derailed.”

Cardona said it was lucky that the train was not busy due to the hour. The police said it had about 30 passengers. Only one passenger was in the first car – a business-class car that landed on its side – and a few passengers each in the next few cars. The train passenger cars further back remained upright.

Members of the forensic police arrive on the grounds of a derailed train, with damage to a building in the background, outside the city of Lodi, near Milan. (Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

A passenger, an unknown man interviewed by state TV, compared the moment of the crash to a roller coaster for 20 seconds.

Rescuers had to help some passengers off the train.

The passenger train is part of a popular high-speed train known as Freccia Rossa, or the Red Arrow service, which connects northern and southern Italy and is used by business people and tourists, as well as by locals.

Rail traffic was diverted to local tracks, with delays of about an hour reported.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella regretted death in a condolence message. He called for a rapid investigation to determine the cause of the derailment “to ensure citizens’ right to safety on transport.”

In other recent derailments near Milan, three people were killed and more than 100 were injured when a regional train derailed on another line in January 2018.