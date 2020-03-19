2 LA Lakers Players Test Positive For Coronavirus, Many More Trials

Breaking News

– Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart just posted a video on social media announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 … even without showing any symptoms.

“I’m okay, I feel good. I don’t feel any symptoms,” Smart said in the video

Smart begs viewers to continue to practice social media and keep their hands full.

– 2 Lakers players test positive for coronavirus … according to NBA insiders Shams Charania.

The report did not specify which players tested positive … but did indicate that there were several players that had not been tested.

Good news – the Lakers played against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday … and 4 players included Kevin Durant there tested positive for infection.

The coronavirus pandemic continues spread throughout the NBA – The Philadelphia 76ers just announced that 3 members of the organization are testing POSITIVE for COVID-19.

It’s worth noting – the copy was NOT specified if any of the players tested positive – but in a statement released Thursday, the Sixers, players, coaches and employees of the basketball operations said tested … and 3 returned positive.

Here’s the copy statement … “The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that some people from the organization, including players, coaches and specific support staff in basketball management, will be tested for COVID-19. “

“The assessments are securely and privately processed.”

The statement continues … “Three individuals received positive test results for COVID-19. All other test results are currently negative. We report this information to health authorities at state and local as needed. “

The Sixers say the 3 people who tested positive practice on your own and work with experts to heal.

The news comes on the heels of the Denver Nuggets reporting a member of their org. tested positive for coronavirus … too Kevin Durant, Pistons’ Detriot Christian Woods, Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell test positive last week.

