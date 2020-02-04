2 leaders of the Democratic Congress host committee fired

MADISON, Delete. – The two leaders of the Milwaukee Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention 2020 were fired at the end of Tuesday for allegations of overseeing a toxic work environment, a dramatic commotion less than six months before the political event in the swing state of Wisconsin.

The board of the guest committee issued a statement that the president of the group, Liz Gilbert, and the chief of staff, Adam Alonso, were no longer immediately employed by the organization. The redundancies came a day after Gilbert and Alonso were placed on leave pending an investigation.

Gilbert and Alonso did not immediately send back messages in search of comments on Tuesday.

“Every employee has the right to feel respected at his workplace,” the committee said. “Based on the information we have learned so far, we believe that the working environment did not meet the ideals and expectations of the Board of Directors of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee.”

The host committee is a civil, non-partisan group responsible for raising the $ 70 million, recruiting the 15,000 volunteers and providing the necessary facilities to organize the July congress. The Democratic National Convention Committee manages the convention and is independent of the host committee.

Joe Solmonese, the chief executive of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said that the “seriousness of the concern that was raised” required a serious and meaningful response and he was grateful to the council that he quickly raised the issue.

“Employees who take a stand and ask for respect, honesty and safety in their workplace have our full support and I am proud of the guest committee staff who have courageously come forward,” Solmonese said in a statement.

Teresa Vilmain, described as a resident and congress veteran of Wisconsin, was appointed manager of daily activities during the transition.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on the investigation and received an unsigned letter, verified by one of the women working on it, sent January 30 of “senior women” from the guest committee to the Milwaukee 2020 Board. They claim that Alonso “consistently bullied and intimidated staff,” especially the women. They said his “maladministration” was made possible by Gilbert, creating a “toxic and unstable work environment” and “promoting a culture that confuses male senior advisers and consultants.” They described a fear of retribution and a lack of trust among the staff.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said earlier Tuesday that he was worried about the allegations, but not what impact they would have on raising money and other work to prepare for the convention.

“If the allegations are powerful, we should take them seriously,” Evers told reporters. “I don’t believe it will have an impact, the convention is going to happen and we are going to get it off the ground in a good way. But I’m really happy that we’re doing an investigation.”

Democratic American senator Tammy Baldwin, who worked behind the scenes to land the convention in Wisconsin, called the allegations “serious.”

“Anyone working to make this convention a success deserves a leadership team of undisputed integrity,” she said in a statement before the resignation.

Alonso was fired for less than a week after being involved in a controversy in his home state of New Jersey, where both he and Gilbert are leading Democratic agents.

Julie Roginsky, a former consultant from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, said his 2017 campaign was a “hotbed of toxicity” and she experienced “rank misogyny.” She did not specifically mention Alonso, who was working on the campaign, but said the campaign manager had used a vulgarity towards her. He denied it but said he had cursed her and apologized.

The governor’s office disagreed with Roginsky and said her comments were due to strategic differences.

Roginsky also claimed that Alonso tried to use his ties with the governor to do business with lobbyists for his personal consulting firm.

Alonso denied the claims in an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Federal election applications show that both Alonso and Gilbert continue to be paid by Democratic customers in New Jersey after they started working for the non-partisan host committee in Milwaukee last year. Alonso has been receiving $ 65,000 from his New Jersey Democratic Party consulting firm since the end of May when he started working for the guest committee. Gilbert received $ 5,000 from her New Jersey Democratic Party consulting firm since she started working for the guest committee in September.

The New Jersey Democratic State Committee said in a statement that it was no longer associated with Alonso and its consultancy, the Cratos Group, but did not explain why.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.