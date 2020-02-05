2 men arrested after car theft in Hernando County

Hernando County’s Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The second and last suspect involved in a Brooksville burglary in September was eventually arrested after being found hidden in a small cabinet.

MPs said Jeremiah James (21) and Tre Ramsey (20) raided nine cars in Brooksville on the night of September 11.

James was arrested the day after the break-ins because a homeowner posted their ring security material on social media to help the police identify and locate him. After identifying James, it was easier for detectives to relate the other suspect to James Ram’s neighbor and friend, Tre Ramsey.

James was in Tom Varn Park and was interviewed. James has reportedly admitted to breaking in about 50 vehicles in the night of September 11-11.

James was arrested and charged with a $ 130,000 bond ten-time burglary. He remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.

MPs were initially unable to locate the other suspect, Tre Ramsey, for five months.

On February 3, Ramsey was in his house on Sharon Street in Brooksville, where he was hiding in a very small closet in the house.

In his interview with Detectives, Ramsey said James was the leader of the whole idea. He also admitted to having entered a house on East Avenue in Brooksville while hiding from MPs.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with ten break-ins and intrusions. His bond is $ 140,500.

