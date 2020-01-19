2 more officials from Puerto Rico fired after breaking into the warehouse – Boston Herald

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Government Wanda Vázquez fired the heads of the Puerto Rico home and family departments on Sunday in the final fallout about the discovery of a warehouse filled with emergency supplies from Hurricane Maria.

The removal of the Housing Minister Fernando Gil and the Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar came a day after the governor dismissed the director of the emergency management office of Puerto Rico. Vázquez fired him hours after a Facebook video showed that angry people invaded the warehouse in an area where thousands of people are hiding since a recent earthquake.

“There have been actions by government officials that were completely unacceptable,” the governor said Sunday.

Vázquez said she decided to make the extra redundancies after meeting her administration’s leaders on Sunday morning and officials were unable to provide information she asked about other collection and distribution centers.

“They were unable to tell me personally where these centers were, what they contained and whether an inventory was completed,” she said.

Vázquez did not explain why Gil and Andújar were selected and only said that she had lost faith in them.

Anger broke out in Puerto Rico on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live video from the southern coastal town of Ponce filled with water bottles, baby cots, baby food and other basic necessities that had apparently been there since Hurricane Maria hit the US territory in September 2017 .

The blogger, Lorenzo Delgado, said he had received a tip about the warehouse. A group of people broke into the warehouse and began distributing supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4 earthquake that killed a person and caused damage in the southern region of Puerto Rico. More than 7,000 people remain in shelters while strong aftershocks continue.