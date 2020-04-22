2 NY Instruments to Be the First American Pet to Find a Spotlight due to COVID

(NEW YORK) – Two pets in New York state have tested the quality of the coronavirus vaccine, which marks the first signs of the disease in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.

The groups, which have mild respiratory infections and are expected to recover, are thought to have been infected by people in their homes or around them, according to the Department of Agriculture and the Federal Centers for Disease Control.

The study, which comes after the case of coronavirus in some leopards and lions at the Bronx Zoo, is increasing the number of confirmed cases of virus in animals worldwide. US officials say that while it appears some animals may be infected from humans, there is no indication that the virus is spreading to humans.

“We do not want people to be intimidated. We do not want people to be afraid of pets or be rushed to try them,” said Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official working on animal and animal health. ” There is no evidence that animals play a role in spreading this disease to humans. “

However, the CDC advises people to keep their pets from interacting with people or animals outside their homes – by leaving cats at home with dogs in dog parks, for example.

Coronavirus testing for animals is not recommended unless the animal has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and the animal has symptoms – and tests have determined the possible causes, says Dr. Jane Rooney’s USDA. The veterinarians who feel the test is not guaranteed can contact government officials for a decision.

Barton Behravesh said the animals are being tested in a veterinary laboratory and they use different chemicals than human tests, which were short-lived during the crisis.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people, it can cause severe pain, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

Scientists are working to understand the possibility of spreading animals to homes, farms and other places. So far, it has not emerged that pets or chickens are susceptible to infection, Rooney said.

The two species live in different parts of the state; USDA and CDC will not say where specifically.

The first Cit is ill about a week after another man in his home had a short-lived respiratory illness, although the COVID-19 virus was not confirmed, Barton Behravesh said. The animals are outdoors sometimes and may have met the infected person in the area, she said.

The owner of a second cat tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat became ill, officials said. A cat in this house showed no signs of illness.

Authorities recommend that any animal owner with COVID-19 avoid skin, theft or other contact with their animals as much as possible, including wearing a veil while caring for them.

There have been a number of reports outside the United States of infected dogs or cats following contact with infected humans, including the Hong Kong dog who tested the virus in February and early March. Hong Kong’s agricultural authorities have concluded that dogs and cats cannot be transmitted to humans but can test positive when their owners appear.

Wildlife in the Bronx area is what is believed to be the first confirmed case of coronavirus in an animal in the United States or tiger anywhere. The 4-year-old Malayan woman, Nadia, was tested after first showing signs of illness on March 27, 11 days after the house was closed to the public due to the virus.

Three other leopards and three lions later showed signs of the disease. All are recovering.

Wildlife officials say they believe the animals were exposed by one or more guards but show no signs at the time.

