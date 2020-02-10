2 officers, 1 other person shot at Arkansas Walmart – Boston Herald

By ADRIAN SAINZ

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) – At least three people, including two police officers, were shot on Monday morning at a Walmart in Eastern Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook message that two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting at Walmart in Forrest City. Authorities have not released the names of the people who were shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot in Walmart, but she had no information about who they are or the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she doesn’t know if a suspect has been detained.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company cooperated with the Forrest City Police Department with his investigation, but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center at the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots startled me a bit, and then a colleague came in and said it was gunfire,” said Priddy.

She and a colleague ran out of the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to move as far away as possible from the building. She was not injured.

“I was too scared to think of anything except to get to safety,” she said. “We kept our mind straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

Forrest City is approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Memphis and approximately 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Police investigation department investigated the shooting.

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store was the scene of a shooting. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Hickory Hill, Tennessee, earlier this month three people were shot dead at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a shooter killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on 3 August.

The retailer was criticized because he had insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day and has since then silently expanded the security in all his stores in the city with an out of service armed police officer and a security guard.

A company spokeswoman said in November that hiring out of service officers in El Paso was not a general policy. It is unclear what security measures were taken in the Forrest City store on Monday.

Associated Press writers Cedar Attanasio in El Paso, Texas, and Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.