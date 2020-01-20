2 officers killed, 1 in critical condition when shot in Hawaii

Photo: Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) – According to a Honolulu city council, two police officers have died after being shot on Sunday after an attack in Hawaii. A third officer is hospitalized in critical condition and the gunman is wanted, the authorities said.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that officers responded to an attack call when they encountered a male with a gun, who then opened fire and beat two officers.

“We are mourning with HPD and other first responders who are risking their lives to protect us,” said Councilor Kymberly Marcos Pine.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu did not confirm the deaths, but said that more than one critical officer was brought to the hospital.

Cedric Yamanaka, a spokesman for The Queen’s Medical Center, declined to provide information about the victims and contacted the Honolulu Police Department.

The area where the shots were fired is at the other end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The area was full of tourists and locals, especially on weekends.

It was believed that a house where the suspected armed man lived was caught on fire and quickly caught fire. The fire in the house has now spread to two neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department fought the flames.

No arrests were made.

The police have blocked several streets nearby. The public was asked to avoid the area.