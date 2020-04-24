exclusive

The Escobar season is back 2 Chainz … The rapper has reopened his Atlanta restaurants for sit-down service, and he said he has a plan for keeping people safe from COVID-19.

Both of Chainz’s 2 start-ups, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, have been serving up eateries starting Monday – his business partner and owner, Snoop Dillard, told TMZ – and they prioritized public safety.

The escobar restaurants are strictly mandating the removal of orders due to coronavirus restrictions, but with the Georgia Governor setting a precedent for businesses to open as well – in many cases incessantly – 2 Chainz upgraded people to work.

We were told that sales at both locations fell by 95% during the shutdown, and restaurants were forced to operate around 80% of its staff.

Returning to the dinner service, Snoop said they plan to return 65% of the restaurant’s staff – 80 people – and hope to get everyone back to work eventually.

As you know … a the debate was furious in Georgia’s plan to open the economy as well. governor Brian Kemp gives the green light, but Mayor Atlanta Ships by Keisha Lance urges people to responsible and cautious and stay home.

2 Chainz restaurants are trying to get the best of both worlds, and they think they can host a sit-down service safely.

We were told the safety precautions at restaurants included staff checking their temperature by the time they were on the clock, mandatory gloves for all employees, masks for cooks and paper menus .

Any member of staff who shows symptoms of coronavirus will be asked to return home and quarantine for 14 days.

We are also told by restaurants that carry hookahs, which will be cleaned and regularly cleaned. Most people bring their own hoses anyways.

And, at the end of the week, we say live DJs will return to the same locations … 2 Chainz and Snoop say DJs should live as well, but things are still not going to go to full party mode. They even pay for some DJs to come in and wear it if it’s just taken – to lighten people’s day.

2 Chainz and Snoop provide hundreds of meals to medical workers on the front lines … and told us they plan to provide more free meals to Atlanta Children’s Health workers and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.