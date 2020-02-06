2 out of 3 women who are dissatisfied with breast size may pose a health risk

Most women will not be surprised by this result: less than a third of women worldwide are satisfied with the size of their breasts.

However, a new study suggests that many women may not realize that their dissatisfaction could affect their health.

Surveys of more than 18,500 women in 40 countries, average age 34, showed that 48 percent wanted larger breasts, 23 percent smaller breasts and only 29 percent were satisfied with the size of their breasts.

Even more worrying was the fact that women who were unhappy with their breast size said they were less likely to take a breast self-exam and less likely to detect changes in their breasts – two important self-care practices for early breast cancer detection.

“Our results are important as they indicate that the majority of women worldwide are dissatisfied with the size of their breasts. This is a serious public health problem as it has a significant impact on women’s physical and mental wellbeing,” said lead researcher Virus Swami. He is a professor of social psychology at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England.

“Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, and poor survival rates are associated with poorer breast awareness,” a university press release said.

“Breast size dissatisfaction can lead to avoidance behavior that lowers breast awareness, especially when a woman’s breasts cause feelings of fear, shame, or embarrassment,” said Swami.

“Our study found a direct correlation between greater dissatisfaction with breast size and poorer breast awareness, which can be seen from the lower frequency of breast self-examination and the lower confidence in the detection of changes in the breast. This requires urgent action in the area public health, “said Swami.

The study, which was published online in Body Image magazine on February 5, also found that breast size dissatisfaction is associated with poorer psychological wellbeing – including lower self-esteem and happiness – and that women are unhappy with their breast size with their weight and overall appearance.

According to the report, women in Brazil, Japan, China, Egypt and the United Kingdom were most likely to be dissatisfied with their breast size. Women in India, Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon and the United Kingdom reported the largest ideal breast size, while women in Japan, the Philippines, Germany, Austria and Malaysia reported the smallest ideal breast size.

“We also found that, despite historical differences between countries, the ideals for breast size are now similar in the 40 countries studied. This suggests that medium to large breast objectification is now a global phenomenon,” said Swami.

“Another important finding is that dissatisfaction with breast size decreases with age. It is possible that older women have less pressure to achieve breast size ideals, or that maternity and breastfeeding encourage women to focus on the functional purposes of the breasts focus instead of seeing them purely aesthetically, “Swami Castle.

The U.S. Office of Women’s Health provides more information about the body image.

