2 p.m. Taecyeon and Lee Yeon Hee lock their eyes during an intense chase in “The Game: Towards Zero”

MBC’s new drama “The Game: Towards Zero” revealed new still images before its premiere!

“The Game: Towards Zero” is a new mystery thriller starring 2 PM Taecyeon as Kim Tae Pyung, a man with the supernatural ability to see other people’s deaths when he looks them in the eye. With detective Seo Joon Young (Lee Yeon Hee), he sets out to uncover the truth behind a murder that took place 20 years ago.

The recently published still images show the first meeting of Kim Tae Pyung and Seo Joon Young. With a car stopped in the middle of the road and detective Seo Joon Young pointing his gun at the direction of the car, the scene suggests an intense pursuit. In addition, the fact that Seo Joon Young points his gun at none other than Kim Tae Pyung made viewers curious to see how their first meeting will unfold and how their relationship will develop from that moment.

In particular, the images show the high voltage of the moment, because Kim Tae Pyung does not even have time to button his shirt when the door of his car is wide open. However, his gaze is unshakable as he looks at Seo Joon Young who has his gun pointed at him. Viewers are curious to find out what Kim Tae Pyung sees as he locks his eyes with the calm and collected detective.

The production team shared: “It’s an important scene that shows the beginning of their relationship. The tension will double because the two experience extremely complicated emotions as they look at each other, even if it is only their first meeting. Their depiction of emotions and active chemistry was extraordinary to the point that it was hard to believe that this scene was filmed very early. It will most likely become a scene that leaves an extremely strong impression. Please show a lot of interest and look forward to the premiere of “The Game: Towards Zero”. “

“The Game: Towards Zero” will be presented on January 22 at 8:55 pm KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch the latest teaser of the drama below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?