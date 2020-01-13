2 p.m. Taecyeon and Ye Soo Jung have a mysterious encounter in “The Game: Towards Zero”

Loading...

“The Game: Towards Zero” released new still images before its premiere.

The next MBC series is a mystery thriller about Kim Tae Pyung (2pm Taecyeon), a man with the psychic ability to see the moment just before someone dies. He teams up with Detective Seo Joon Young (Lee Yeon Hee) to uncover the secrets of a murder that took place 20 years ago.

The new photos show a meeting between Taecyeon and Ye Soo Jung. Ye Soo Jung sits on a bench as she exudes her distinct aura of composure and knowledge. In a still, Ye Soo Jung hands Taecyeon a piece of paper. Taecyeon accepts it with a serious but curious expression, but once he opens the piece of paper, he can’t stop looking at it. The mysterious scene raises the expectations of viewers even more.

The production team shared: “We are convinced that this special appearance will be remembered as another good precedent. Ye Soo Jung is an actress whose aura alone adds charm to her character and encourages spectators to immerse themselves in the situation. Ye Soo Jung’s eyes, which seem to penetrate everything, radiate a dazzling presence and control the atmosphere. In the drama, she plays a catalyst which is the beginning of everything. The scene where she meets Taecyeon will be the key scene in the first episode. You can expect the tension and synergies that the two players will create when they meet. “

“The Game: Towards Zero” will be presented on January 22 at 8:55 pm KST and will be available on Viki. Check out the latest drama teaser here!

Source (1)

