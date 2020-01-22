2 p.m. Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee and many other scoring promises for a new drama

On January 22, “The Game: Towards Zero”, MBC’s new Wednesday through Thursday drama, held a press conference with its cast and crew.

“The Game: Towards Zero” tells the story of a man who is able to see the moment before someone’s death (Taecyeon at 2 p.m.) and a police detective (Lee Yeon Hee) while ‘they team up to discover the truth behind a 20-year-old film. old murder.

At the press conference, Taecyeon was asked about his recent release from compulsory military service. He said, “This is my first project after my release, so I feel a lot of pressure, but I work hard on the set. I read the end of episode 4 and thought that I really had to do this project. The end of the episode was really good. I was so curious to know what was going to happen next. “

Taecyeon also shared his thoughts on recently moved agencies. He said, “There have certainly been changes after moving agencies. I was able to have more conversations on the theater and get comments. I am grateful and happy. So Ji Sub gave me a lot of advice, but he’s making a movie right now. He asked me if he should give me hard comments or soft comments after the first episode, so I hope he will give me soft comments. “

Asked about the notes, Lee Yeon Hee said, “In the past, I could depend on my fellow actors, but now I feel like I have to take responsibility. I didn’t have many ambitions for the rankings in the past, but I feel more responsible for it. I really hope it’s going well. Please listen to the first episode. “

Im Joo Hwan, who plays a forensic pathologist at the National Forensic Service, said, “Are assessments important? I don’t think they are that important. I’m sure it’s important to some people internally, but for the people on the set, the notes aren’t as important as how this project and this character can add to our acting lives. I have never had a project with very good grades. I don’t really care about grades, but if possible I would like to reach 15%. I would also like the drama to be broadcast abroad so that local actors can stand on a bigger stage. “

Lee Yeon Hee joked: “Taecyeon said he would sing” My Ear’s Candy “, would you sing it with him?” She added more seriously, “I would be so happy with 15%. I will do a mukbang (cooking show) or cookbang (cooking show) on social media (if that happens).”

Taecyeon’s promise referred to his recent appearance on a radio show, where he said he would try to get 40% combined ratings in honor of 2020. Radio host Jang Sung Kyu said it was difficult to exceed 10% these days and said that 10 percent was essentially like 40 percent. Taecyeon then promised to sing “My Ear’s Candy” with Jang Sung Kyu if the marks exceeded 10%.

Im Joo Hwan said, “If it exceeds 40%, I will sing it with you.”

