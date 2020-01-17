2 p.m. Taecyeon talks about meeting Lee Yeon Hee for the upcoming drama “The Game: Towards Zero”

2 PM Taecyeon shared his thoughts on the meeting with his former co-star Lee Yeon Hee!

On January 17, Taecyeon appeared as a guest on the MBC FM4U radio show “Good Morning FM with Jang Sung Kyu”, where he spoke about his upcoming drama “The Game: Towards Zero”. The idol turned actor will play in the mystery thriller like Kim Tae Pyung, a man with the supernatural capacity to see the death of the others when he looks them in the eyes.

“The Game: Towards Zero” marks Taecyeon’s first drama since his military release last year, and on the radio broadcast, he said that things have changed considerably since his enlistment. Due to a change in South Korea’s labor laws, the maximum number of hours an employee can work per week has been reduced to 52, which has resulted in significant changes to the shooting schedules of dramas – and Taecyeon admitted that he was having trouble getting used to the new schedule.

“There are advantages and disadvantages,” he said. “If I had to name the downsides, I would say we used to film (drama) on a crazy schedule for three months and wrap up quickly, but now we have to expect at least six months of shooting. I think I still have a hard time adjusting to this part. “

Taecyeon then talked about the fact that “The Game: Towards Zero” also marks his reunion with actress Lee Yeon Hee, commenting, “I made a film with Lee Yeon Hee about six or seven years ago. It was a film called “Marriage Blue”. “

When DJ Jang Sung Kyu asked if they stayed in touch after the filming, Taecyeon replied with a laugh, “We didn’t contact each other outside of work.”

However, he added: “We are touring together for a long time for this drama, and because we have worked together in the past, we are very comfortable with each other. I rely very much on (Lee Yeon Hee) during the shooting. “

“The Game: Towards Zero” will premiere on January 22 at 8:55 pm KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama below!

