2-pedestrians-killed-in-collision-with-semi-truck-in-mulberry

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two pedestrians were killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Mulberry on Monday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on State Road 60 and Fox Creek Drive around 8: 15 p.m and closed the eastbound lanes of the roadway for several hours.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims Tuesday as 29-year-old Rafael Gandoy and 23-year-old Armando Melendez who are both from Lakeland.

According to their report, the truck was heading east on State Road 60 and was negotiating a curve when it crossed a white fog line and struck the men “as they were walking east on the

paved right-of-way.”

Gandoy died at the scene. Melendez was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. It’s unclear if he is facing charges.

