2 people suffer as much as Bull’s Day

At least two people were injured after a pit explosion. The event took place in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday.

According to social reports, the man was on his way to the grave when the canine escaped. The dog went after a shih tzu and caught the owner of the small dog as he tried to keep his animal. Another person was injured in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Gender is unknown.

Speaking on CBK WKRG radio, Alex Hatcher, owner of the shih tzu, said he was walking his own animal to the second tunnel that had flown them after the leash release. When he tried to differentiate between the two canines, he was stabbed in the leg by a pit bull. Permanently, the woman and her animal were not injured.

One witness said he ran out of his home after the woman heard him crying. He saw the owner of the den digging a dog in a shih tzu and his owner. The narrator added that the owner of the shih tzu allowed ‘to protect his dog’ and in the process, the second bite failed him.

“The dog just does everything it can,” the narrator said, noting that he was just looking for the salt behind the shih tzu because the second gun was the dog of a recent neighbor.

He has successfully offered all other services almost exclusively this.

“This dog is not very good. It was a very cruel affair, ”the television host told reporters.

However, the owner of the second hole decided to put the dog away because this is not the time to raise a canine.

The incident came about a month after the death of a two-year-old and died in a second-hand famine in Portsmouth, Virginia. Police raided a house and rushed the teen to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was injured in the attack a few hours later. The second bull was given to the animal control officers and placed under the treaty.

One pair at the free dog sites of the Henderson Museum in Auckland, New Zealand, July 27, 2016. Photo: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

. [tagToTranslate] dog [t] the dog attack [t] pit bull [t] pit bull attack [t] alabama