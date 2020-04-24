2 people with COVID-19 died on Oahu, bringing Hawaii’s death toll to 14; total coronavirus can rise by 5 to 601

Two people on Oahu died of the coronavirus, bringing the death number across the state to 14, Hawaii Department of Health officials reported today.

Both men were over 65 years old and had underlying health conditions, they said.

The first person was hospitalized in early April and had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The second man was also hospitalized recently and his infection was the result of community-associated spread, officials said.

“Dawn and I join all of Hawaii in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these men,” said David Ige’s government in a news release. “While the death rate of coronaviruses in Hawaii is one of the lowest the country, than tragic these people today emphasize the need for social distance, stay home when sick, wash hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalization. , and death. “

Nine Hawaii-related coronavirus deaths were on Oahu, and five were on Maui.

Health officials also announced today that Hawaii’s coronavirus causes have increased to 601, up from five from Thursday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak began, 67 were needed to be hospitalized, and four new hospitalization cases are reported today, health officials said.

Today’s total statewide includes 392 cases on Oahu, 113 in Maui County, 69 on the island of Hawaii, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The state’s total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

In all, state officials today reported three new cases on Oahu, and one each on Maui and Hawaii islands.

A total of 463 patients have recovered since the outbreak began, with health officials reporting eight new recoveries today. More than 75% of those infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovering.

On Thursday, Kona Community Hospital said it had admitted a confirmed coronavirus patient, the first hospitalized COVID-19 to the Big Island. The patient is an adult with no travel history and was in stable condition, the hospital said.

Related stories: Mayor Kirk Caldwell outlines plans to reopen businesses

————

Editor’s Note: This story will be developed and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.