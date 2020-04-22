2 PM Jun.K, Wooyoung, And Nichkhun Sharing Sudden Thoughts With “My Home” + Comeback Ideas

Members of 2 PM Jun.K, Wooyoung, and Nichkhun recently shared some fun stories with their fans!

On April 22, the idols had a “Couch Talk” on Naver’s V Live broadcast Talking about what they were doing, Nichkhun began, “I’m watching TV or cooking a lot at home. I make a lot of Thai dishes and pastas.”

There were dogs walking into the airplane during the broadcast, and 2PM members began naming the animal. Linking to “sing“The word for goat Korea, Nichkhun suggests the name” Yanggu. “Wooyoung happened to be serving in a military base in Yanggu town, and said,” It’s been two months since I left Yanggu. “Jun.K added,” It’s been four months since I left Yanggu. “

2PM members said they would share a way for fans to feel the “treat” in the quarantine. Wooyoung said, “I used to play games,” while Jun.K said, “I’ve just finished working on the album and waiting.”

Wooyoung continues, “I really enjoy having coffee at home. It helps me clear my mind and feel clear.”

He then uploaded the 2 PM 2015 track “My house” which saw the rise of popularity online. Nichkhun says, “‘My house’ is a lot. Thank you very much.” Wooyoung added, “As it became more popular, I kept reading comments. I recently appeared on JTBC ‘Ask Us What’ and said that the old 20s and 30 years. I saw a comment that said, ‘No, there are people who have adolescents and 20 years old.’ I want to take this opportunity to thank you. “My house” is a very good song. “

Nichkhun said, “We are conducting a concert after the ‘My House’ was released. This is the concept of the party house and absolutely enjoyable. Jun.K write songs and lyrics for the song is.” Jun.K explains, “I feel the song is successful because sexuality is highlighted 2 PM .This is like a good facial expression. “Nichkhun adds,” If we have a comeback, we have to do ‘My house “, no matter what. “

Speaking about Wooyoung’s upcoming birthday on April 30, Jun.K asked what he did last year for his birthday. Wooyoung replied, “Many of the soldiers are celebrating their birthdays.” Jun.K added, “We have been together in Yanggu. The truth has been to Wooyoung many in the military.”

2PM continues to spend quality time drawing, exercising, and playing games.

After the broadcast, Nichkhun shared photos of the three members. He wrote, “Hello, it’s 2PM! Thank you INTTEST (2 PM fandom name)!”

