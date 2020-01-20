2 pm Taecyeon and Lee Yeon Hee’s new drama “The game: towards zero” teases tension and action

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Game: Towards Zero” has revealed new still images!

“The Game: Towards Zero” is a new mystery thriller starring 2 PM Taecyeon as Kim Tae Pyung, a man with the supernatural ability to see other people’s deaths when he looks them in the eye. With detective Seo Joon Young (played by Lee Yeon Hee), he sets out to find the truth behind a murder that took place 20 years ago.

In the first series of still images, we see Lee Yeon Hee as Detective Seo Joon Young, spending all of his waking hours solving cases and keeping his shooting skills sharp. Kim Tae Pyung also comes to see Seo Joon Young at the police station, sparking anticipation on how the two characters are reunited.

In the following series, Kim Tae Pyung is held captive in an abandoned building or construction site. However, despite his situation, Tae Pyung does not seem to be afraid. Rather, he seems to be giving a warning to his captors.

A source in the drama said, “This incident will change the fate of the prophetic Taecyeon. For this reason, all the staff took extra care with (this scene), and finding and preparing for the filming location was not easy. Thanks to the hard work (of the staff), we were able to create the perfect scene, with the location, the lights, the filming and Taecyeon, as well as the acting and teamwork. We are confident that it will be an incredible streak that you will not be able to forget. “

“The Game: Towards Zero” will be presented on January 22.

Watch the trailer for “The Game: Towards Zero”:

