2-point-out-troopers-hurt-immediately-after-crashing-into-each-individual-other-on-i-94-at-111th-avenue

Two Illinois Point out Law enforcement troopers are envisioned to survive immediately after crashing into every single yet another though heading to a crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the south suburbs.

The troopers collided about nine: 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 111th Road, in accordance to Illinois Point out Police.

Each ended up responding to a crash on northbound I-94 at 115th Road.

They had been taken to Christ Health care Center in Oak Garden with accidents that are not daily life-threatening, condition law enforcement stated.