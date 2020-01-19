2 police officers die after shooting in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Two police officers were killed during a shooting Sunday in normally peaceful Honolulu, the Governor of Hawaii said in a statement.

The Honolulu Star advertiser reports that officers had responded to an attack when they met a man with a firearm, who then opened fire and hit two officers.

“Our entire state is grieving the loss of two Honolulu police officers who were killed on hold this morning,” said Governor David Ige.

The shots were fired in a neighborhood at the end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be full of tourists and locals, especially at the weekend.

“It sounded like a lot of shots, or a lot of crackling, loud noises that were going on,” said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. “So hope everyone is fine. Some people were injured today. “

Some residents said they smoke smoke before they heard gunshots.

“Just before 10 o’clock we started smelling some smoke, we were in our apartment building across the street here, and we didn’t think much about it, so we went downstairs and went outside to go to Waikiki and it It is clear that we have noticed all emergency vehicles and after that we started to hear occasional gunshots, “said resident Robert Brassfield, who also lives part-time in California.” That took a few minutes. “

Officials throughout the state began to make statements that mourned the lost lives.

“We mourn with HPD and other first responders who risk their lives to keep us safe,” said Honolulu City Councilor Kymberly Marcos Pine.

A house where the alleged shooter was supposed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire in the house has since spread to several neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

According to judicial archives, Lois Cain, who owns the house that caught fire, last week filed an ejection complaint against tenant Jaroslav Hanel, also known as Jarda Hanel and Jerry Hanel.

The complaint says that he has no rental agreement to occupy the property and that he has refused to vacate, and asks that officials remove him from the property. A hearing is scheduled for Friday. Cain’s lawyer, Kenneth Lau, did not immediately send back messages on Sunday.

Nearby resident Dolores Sandvold said she screamed and heard gunshots and saw someone stabbed. She said she was being led out of the area and that she still had to be brought back to her house.

“I saw the victim being carried to the ambulance with a lot of knife wounds,” she said.

The Honolulu fire brigade fought the fire.

No arrests were made.

The police have closed several streets in the area. The public has been asked to avoid the area.