2 police officers shot dead in Hawaii

Video courtesy of Eric Clark

HONOLULU (KHON2 / AP) – Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, the authorities said.

Courtesy of Tony Pa

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that officers responded to an attack call when they encountered a male with a gun, who then opened fire and beat two officers.

The area where the shots were fired is at the other end of Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument. The area was full of tourists and locals, especially on weekends.

It was believed that a house where the suspected armed man lived was caught on fire and quickly caught fire. The fire in the house has now spread to two neighboring houses and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire.

{“mcp”: “LIN”, “width”: “100%”, “height”: “100%”, “video”: “4257636”, “autoplay”: false, “pInstance”: “p4″, ” Plugins “: {” comscore “: {” clientId “:” 6036439 “,” c3 “:” https://www.wfla.com “,” script “:” //w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/ prod / v3 / plugins / comscore / comscoreplugin.min.js “,” useDerivedMetadata “: true,” mapping “: {” video “: {” ns_st_st “:” khon “,” ns_st_pu “:” Nexstar “,” c3 ” : “khon”, “ns_st_ge”: “Video”}, “ad”: {“ns_st_st”: “khon”, “ns_st_pu”: “Nexstar”, “c3”: “khon”, “ns_st_ge”: “Video” }}}, “dfp”: {“adTagUrl”: “https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1×1000&iu=/5678/mg.wfla&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start= = short_onecue & cmsid = 1234 & url = https: //www.wfla.com/feed/&ciu_szs=728×90,300×250&ad_rule=1&cust_params=vid%3D4257636%26bob_ck%3D (bob_ck_val)% 26description_url /% 3D %715347%% 3D %7154747 26d_code% 3Dna003 “}},” nxs “: {” mp4Url “:” https://nxsglobal.storage.googleapis.com/khon/video/video_studio/185/2 0/01/19/4257636 / 4257636_95E8DEA488894C25862D02C7A46B8018_200119_4257636 _Smoke_from_Diamond_Head_house_fire_as_seen_from__600.mp4 “},” disableMutedAutoplay “: false,” Recommend “” false, “Recommend” “false

Video courtesy of Leslie D.

No arrests were made.

The police have blocked several streets nearby. The public was asked to avoid the area.