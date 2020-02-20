[2 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop]

Two adult males have been robbed at gunpoint Wednesday when going for walks the South Loop.

The pair, 26 and 41, had been strolling about 10: 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 13th Avenue when two males approached them from guiding, Chicago police said. A single male pulled out a gun and demanded the men’s residence.

The men handed in excess of their watches, wallets, hard cash, cellphones and coats, law enforcement said. The robbers fled in a waiting around pink Array Rover Activity, past witnessed driving south on Michigan Avenue.

The suspects have been thought to be involving 16 and 26 several years old, police claimed.

No accidents were being described, and no just one is in custody.

Region Central detectives are investigating.

