2-seniors-specific-in-riverside-property-invasion:-law-enforcement

Two senior Riverside inhabitants ended up held in opposition to their will Saturday after a group of four unarmed men forced open up a door and ransacked their west suburban household in what law enforcement are calling a qualified attack.

Officers responded to the home invasion about 3: 30 p.m. in the 300 block of Lionel Road, Riverside police said in a assertion.

The 86-yr-outdated house owner stated he recognized one particular of the suspects from a previous contracting career accomplished on his property, law enforcement claimed.

A gentleman donning a white surgical mask claimed he was with an electrical firm and pressured open up the door when the home owner answered it, law enforcement claimed.

He and a few many others dragged the home owner by his collar to a area in which his 96-calendar year-old wife was confined to a mattress, police said. A single of the suspects saved observe when the many others ransacked the home.

The suspects drove off maybe in a Chevy Traverse towards Ogden Avenue after using the man’s cellphone and reducing the wires to his landline phones, police reported.

Police explained they recovered DNA, fingerprint and movie proof from neighbor’s doorbell cameras.

“This violent home invasion is a uncommon occurrence in Riverside. We are actively investigating this scenario and have some sales opportunities,” Riverside police Main Tom Weitzel reported in a statement.

Similar household invasions have been described in other western and southwest suburbs, together with Lansing and Justice, he said.

Two of the suspects ended up in their 40s, when the other two were being in their 20s, police mentioned.