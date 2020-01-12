2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan from Virginia, Illinois – Boston Herald

Loading...

By RAHIM FAIEZ

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Two US employees were killed and two others were injured Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Military officials identified the two soldiers killed as 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia; and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon from Joliet, Illinois. Both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Taliban took responsibility for Saturday’s attack. A Taliban spokesperson, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, said it took place in the southern province of Kandahar.

More than 2,400 US employees have been killed in Afghanistan. Last year was the deadliest for US servants since 2014, killing 23 US troops, even while Washington held peace talks with the Taliban.

The latest attack certainly seemed to stop new efforts to restart the peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.

The American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has put pressure on the insurgents to declare a ceasefire or at least to reduce violent attacks. That would provide a window in which the US and the Taliban could conclude an agreement to withdraw all US troops. That agreement would also provide a roadmap for direct Afghan-to-Afghan talks that chart the post-war future of the country.

The Taliban leaders decided at the end of December to support a temporary ceasefire to sign a peace agreement, but they never said when it would take effect. The final approval of their leader, Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, was never announced.

Earlier Saturday both NATO and Afghan officials had confirmed that a roadside bomb hit a US Army vehicle without mentioning casualties. In a brief statement, a NATO spokesperson said officials still “assessed the situation and will provide more information as soon as it became available.”

An Afghan official said the attack had taken place in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The official was not authorized to speak with the media and requested anonymity.

The Taliban now control or control about half of Afghanistan. The militants continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American troops, even while conducting peace talks with the US. Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or planted by roadside bombs by militants.

In November two American servicemen were killed when their helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Logar. The US Army said at the time that preliminary reports did not indicate it was caused by enemy fire, although the Taliban claimed to have shot the helicopter – a claim that the US Army rejected as false.

The US currently has around 13,000 troops in Afghanistan. About 5,000 of them carry out anti-terrorism missions. The rest is part of a broader NATO mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces.

US ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week and ended his two-year tenure as America’s best diplomat.

Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon in Islamabad contributed to this report.

This story was first published on January 11, 2020. It was updated on January 12, 2020 to correct that 2019 was the deadliest year for US employees since 2014, but in most earlier years of the conflict more American military deaths had occurred .