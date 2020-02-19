[2-teenagers-arrested-for-library-hearth-that-killed-firefighter,-left-an-additional-missing]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two 13-yr-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of beginning a blaze at a community library in central California that left a firefighter dead and another lacking, officials mentioned.

Porterville Law enforcement Chief Eric Kroutil claimed Wednesday the young people ended up arrested Tuesday in the blaze at the Porterville General public Library that killed fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still lacking, said Porterville Fireplace Chief David LaPere.

Kroutil stated the young adults were being noticed jogging from the library shortly soon after the blaze began.

“Our investigation led us to two 13-12 months-outdated Porterville people who have been established to have started this fire,” Kroutil reported.

The boys deal with arson, manslaughter and conspiracy prices, he explained. Their names ended up not unveiled for the reason that they are minors. It was not right away regarded if they have lawyers who can discuss on their behalf.

The blaze was claimed at about four: 15 p.m. Tuesday at the library in Porterville, 50 miles (79 kilometers) north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley, hearth officials reported.

Personnel identified as 911 when they observed flames in the children’s part of the library, which has about 77,000 publications, town librarian Vikki Cervantes explained to the Visalia Situations Delta.

Flames shot as a result of the library’s roof, which later collapsed. The library is located about a block from the hearth office. The to start with arriving firefighters speedily called for much more assistance, officials claimed.

The library was constructed in 1953 and did not have sprinklers, reported Porterville Fireplace Office Capt. Joanne Bear stated.

Additional than 50 state, county and town crews battled the stubborn blaze for several hours.