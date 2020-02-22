[2-teens-killed,-14-year-old-injured-after-head-on-collision-with-semi-on-us-92]

A previous version of this story indicated the teenagers were 17, 17, and 19 years old. The Florida Highway Patrol has since changed the report, saying the teens are 17, 15, and 14.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were killed and a 14-year-old boy was critically injured after a head-on collision with a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck Saturday morning on US-92.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Camilo Mustacchio was driving 15-year-old Lexi Lapointe and a 14-year-old Edgar Ortiz on US-92 near Turkey Creek Road around 12: 30 a.m. Saturday.

FHP said Mustacchio, for unknown reasons, drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck.

The collision resulted in the death of Mustacchio and Lapointe. Ortiz was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. FHP said none of the teens were wearing seat belts.

Mustacchio was from Dover, Florida, Lapointe from Seffner, and Ortiz is from Plant City.

The driver of the delivery truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical.

