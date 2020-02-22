[2 teens killed, another injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
2-teens-killed,-another-injured-after-head-on-collision-with-semi-on-us-92

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were killed and another was critically injured after a head-on collision with a semi-truck Saturday morning on US-92.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old male was driving a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old male on US-92 near Turkey Creek Road around 12: 30 a.m. Saturday.

FHP said the 17-year-old driver of the Ford Escape drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a semi tractor trailer.

The collision resulted in the death of the 17-year-old male and female. The 19-year-old male was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. None of the teens were wearing seat belts, FHP said.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical.

The identifications of the teenagers will be released upon next of kin notification.

