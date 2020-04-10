2 Those Who Accused Solve Call Joo Jin Mo, Ha Jung Woo, and Other Celebrities

There are two people who claimed to phone hacking various celebrities.

Prior to reporting, at least 10 celebrities, including actors Joo Jin Mo and Ha Jung Woo, had been using their phones for three months and were blackmailed. Hackers have been paid 600 million won (about $ 495,000) at least five of them celebrities.

According to legal circles, dated April 10, the head prosecutor Byun Pill Gun Office of the Prosecutor General has accused Seoul of two men arrested for anger and for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Network Communications and Information Protection, and others. The hackers face it. the threat of extortion would break the personal information of these celebrities and demand money.

Last month, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cyber investigation team arrested the two hackers and investigated them during their arrest. Police later sent in a lawsuit asking for advice.

The initial news of the hacking was revealed in January, when Joo Jin Mo explained that he had not paid the hacker after a private text message with another actor was released to various media outlets. His personal confession explained his situation and he apologized to fans and acquaintances.

Hacker Ha Jung Woo’s phone was later reported in March, after reports that he was using Propofol, a sedative drug.

Although the two hackers were arrested, the computing of the main leader has escaped to China and is now under investigation. The hacker commits the crime by dividing himself. Lead success oversees all operations, while additional staff is responsible for hacking, blackmailing, and expenditure.

Xportsnews

