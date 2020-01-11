2 US soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Loading...

KABUL, Afghanistan – Two American soldiers were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the American army announced on Saturday in a press release.

In accordance with Department of Defense rules, the U.S. military did not identify members of the service.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi said it had happened in southern Kandahar province.

More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. Last year was one of the deadliest for the United States, with 23 American soldiers killed, even as Washington entered into peace talks with the Taliban.

The latest attack seemed certain to block further efforts to reignite peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.

US Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has pressured insurgents to declare a ceasefire or at least reduce the violent attacks. This would provide a window into which the United States and the Taliban could then forge an agreement to withdraw all American troops. The agreement would also establish a roadmap for direct talks from Afghanistan to Afghan, defining the country’s future after the war.

Earlier, officials from NATO and Afghanistan confirmed on Saturday that a road bomb had hit an American army vehicle, without mentioning any casualties. In a brief statement, a NATO spokesperson said officials were “still assessing the situation and would provide more information as soon as it was available”.

An Afghan official said the attack took place in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The official was not allowed to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

The Taliban now control or control about half of Afghanistan. Activists continue to carry out almost daily attacks on Afghan and American forces, even when they have peace talks with the United States. Dozens of Afghan civilians are also killed in crossfire or by road bombs posed by activists.

In November, two US soldiers were killed when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar Province. The U.S. military at the time said preliminary reports did not indicate that it was caused by enemy fire, although the Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter – an assertion that the U.S. military rejected as false.

US Ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week, ending his two-year tenure as the first US diplomat.

