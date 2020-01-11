2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

According to a statement by the US coalition in Kabul, two US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan when their vehicle encountered an improvised detonator.

Two service members were also injured in the incident in southern Kandahar province. The service members who performed operations under the NATO Resolute Support mission were not identified.

Currently, between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, support, and advise Afghan forces.

Since the beginning of the longest American war in 2001, more than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed. Last year, 23 soldiers died in operations in 2019 in Afghanistan in the United States after five years.

At the end of December, the Taliban assumed responsibility for the death of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, who died as a result of injuries sustained in combat.

The latest casualties are seen when the United States resumes peace talks with the Taliban.

Trump has publicly signaled that he plans to withdraw several thousand troops from the country. More than 3,000 US troops have recently been deployed to the Middle East as tensions in the region increased as a result of the United States’ murder of an Iranian general.

