2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

January 11 (UPI) – Two U.S. soldiers died on Saturday when their vehicle encountered an improvised detonator in Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said.

The explosion occurred in the southern province of Kandahar.

“In accordance with US Department of Defense guidelines, the names of service members killed in the fight are held up until 24 hours after the close relatives are notified,” said a statement emailed to UPI.

They are the first two deaths of U.S. soldiers since the beginning of 2020.

Although no one was responsible for the attack, the Taliban launched attacks on US and Afghan targets during negotiations for a peace agreement.

December 23, Sgt. 1st Class 33-year-old Michael J. Goble died of injuries sustained in combat in the Kunduz province the previous day.

The Taliban took responsibility for his death, while militant spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he targeted the US military in the attack.