2 US troops killed by road bomb in Afghanistan

by RAHIM FAIEZ, The Associated Press

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 / 12:03 PM EST / Updated: January 11, 2020 / 12:47 p.m. EST

An Army Carry team moves a transfer case that contains the remains of U.S. Army Sgt.Michael Goble, 1st Class, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, Washington Township, New Jersey, the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement on Saturday.

In accordance with Department of Defense rules, the U.S. military did not identify the members of the service.

The Taliban immediately took responsibility for the attack. Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Taliban, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.

More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. The past year has been one of the deadliest for the United States. Twenty-three American troops were killed despite Washington’s peace talks with the Taliban.

The recent attack appeared to be stopping new efforts to restart peace talks between the Taliban and Washington.

US peace ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has put pressure on the insurgents to declare an armistice or at least to reduce violent attacks. That would give a window in which the United States and the Taliban could then conclude an agreement to withdraw all American troops. This agreement would also include a road map for direct talks between Afghanistan and Afghanistan that outlines the country’s future after the war.

Previously, both NATO and Afghan officials confirmed that a roadside bomb hit a US Army vehicle on Saturday without mentioning the victims. In a short statement, a NATO spokesman said officials “are still assessing the situation and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

An Afghan official said the attack occurred in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The officer was not authorized to speak to the media and asked for anonymity.

The Taliban now control or control about half of Afghanistan. Militants continue to carry out daily attacks on Afghan and US forces, even if they are holding peace talks with the United States. Many Afghan civilians are killed in the crossfire or by street bombs planted by militants.

Two US soldiers were killed in November when their helicopter crashed in the eastern Logar province. The U.S. military said at the time that preliminary reports did not indicate that it was caused by hostile fire, despite the Taliban claiming to have shot down the helicopter – an allegation that the U.S. military dismissed as false.

US Ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week and ended his two-year tenure as America’s best diplomat.

