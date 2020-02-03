2 women killed, child injured in shooting in the Texas dormitory – Boston Herald

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) – Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting on Monday morning in a college room in Texas, officials said.

A recommendation for students and employees to hide in their place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there seemed to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter.

Bryan Vaughn, University Police Chief, said officers who responded to a call at about 10:17 am found two dead women in a room at the Pride Rock residence. He said that a boy of about 2 years old was also in the room and was taken to a hospital, where he was in a stable state.

Vaughn took no questions after a press conference and did not say whether the women were students.

The lessons were canceled that day at the university in the city, about 105 kilometers northeast of Dallas. The university lifted the recommendation for shelter about an hour and a half after the announcement on Twitter. But the university said that even with the lifting of the recommendation, the residence and the environment were still being blocked due to ongoing research.

The university said the student center would be available to displaced students and that counselors were available.

Larry Cooper III, a first-year student living in the Pride Rock residence, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room on Monday just before the asylum was announced. He said he was waiting in the room of a friend on the first floor of the residence.

“There are cops blocking the doorways, but otherwise we’re all just waiting for the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October two people were killed and a dozen others were injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party with students from Texas A & M-Commerce.