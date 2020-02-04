2 women killed, one child injured in Texas dormitory shootout – KGET 17

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 2:49 PM PST / Updated: Feb 3, 2020 / 3:24 PM PST

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) – Two women were killed and a child was shot in a college dormitory in Texas Monday morning, officials said.

A recommendation for students and employees to shelter there was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Authorities have not identified the alleged shooter.

University police chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call around 10:17 a.m. found two dead women in a room in the Pride Rock residence on the Commerce campus, about 65 miles away ( 105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. about 2 years old was also in the room and was taken to hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Vaughn did not answer questions after a press conference and did not say whether the women were students.

The university canceled the classes after the shooting and later said classes will not resume until Thursday.

The university lifted the on-site shelter recommendation about an hour and a half after its announcement on Twitter. But the university said that even with the lifting of the recommendation, the residence and the surrounding area were still blocked due to the ongoing investigation.

The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available on site.

Larry Cooper III, a first-year student who lives in the Pride Rock residence, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room on Monday just before the shelter was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the university residence.

“There are police officers blocking the doors, but other than that, we are all sort of sitting and waiting for the news to come,” said Cooper.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shootout during a homecoming and Halloween party involving students from Texas A & M-Commerce.