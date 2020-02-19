[2-women-killed-when-car-fell-off-florida-ferry-identified]

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two women were discovered in a car that rolled off a ferry into a deep shipping channel off the coast of South Florida Tuesday.
The women were found in the vehicle that sank Tuesday in Government Cut, news outlets reported. Their family members were notified of the deaths, the Coast Guard said on Twitter. Authorities have not released their names.
The car, a blue Mercedes-Benz, was eventually recovered from the from 50-foot-deep channel, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said early Wednesday, according to The Miami Herald.
The bodies recovered from the vehicle were identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra of Miami and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, New York, NBC 6 reports.
The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ferry, which takes people and cars back and forth from the exclusive Fisher Island. The front and back of the ferry are usually closed by chains during the short trip.
