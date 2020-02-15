[2 women of all ages were hurt in stabbing attacks on Saturday morning at SF Waterfront – Up News Information San Francisco]

SAN FRANCISCO (Up Information Facts SF) – San Francisco law enforcement arrested a suspect who, they imagine, stabbed two women in independent assaults Saturday early morning alongside the Embarcadero.

Police said the initially assault happened soon before 7 a.m. on Pier 19 when a gentleman stabbed a lady and then fled the scene by bicycle.

A couple minutes afterwards, a male attacked an additional girl in close proximity to Pier 39 with what officers explain as "a resource." Both of those victims were taken to a hospital for existence-threatening injuries.

A male suspect was soon found and detained and law enforcement imagine he is the person responsible for equally assaults.

