%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3911%
%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3912%
SAN FRANCISCO (Up Information Facts SF) – San Francisco law enforcement arrested a suspect who, they imagine, stabbed two women in independent assaults Saturday early morning alongside the Embarcadero.
Police said the initially assault happened soon before 7 a.m. on Pier 19 when a gentleman stabbed a lady and then fled the scene by bicycle.
%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3913%%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3914%
%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3915%
%MINIFYHTML7479903439666048240c0f7f70112d3916%
A couple minutes afterwards, a male attacked an additional girl in close proximity to Pier 39 with what officers explain as "a resource." Both of those victims were taken to a hospital for existence-threatening injuries.
A male suspect was soon found and detained and law enforcement imagine he is the person responsible for equally assaults.
© Copyright 2020 Up Information Info Broadcasting Inc. All legal rights reserved. This substance cannot be released, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.